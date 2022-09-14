ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football vs Kent State opening line set for Week 4 matchup

Georgia is set to return home for its third non-conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Kent State on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina and the Golden Flashes are coming off a 63-10 win over Long Island. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this season, with a +8.3 margin against the spread.
KENT, OH
247Sports

Georgia Widens Gap On Alabama In AP Poll

Alabama’s 56-point win over Louisiana-Monroe didn’t compare with Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina in the minds of Associated Press poll voters. The voters, sports journalists and broadcast personalities, took six first place votes away from Bama from the previous week and presented them to the Bulldogs. Georgia has 59 firsts and 1569 points, the Crimson Tide 3 firsts and 1492 points, and Ohio State with 1 first and 1473 points.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia defense not content even after excellent start to season

Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and outside linebacker Nolan Smith did not want an asterisk put on South Carolina’s only touchdown drive Saturday. The Bulldogs defense prevented the Gamecocks from scoring until only 53 seconds were left in the game, when South Carolina backup quarterback Luke Doty threw on Georgia’s backups and found Traevon Kenion for a 13-yard touchdown. The two Georgia linebackers were both watching from the sidelines when Doty hit Kenion for the score, but following the game, they emphasized that touchdown counts all the same.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football rises to No. 1 in Week 4 Coaches Poll

After three weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 48-7 road win over South Carolina, has passed Alabama and is now ranked No. 1. Georgia received 40 first-place votes, up from 25 last week, while Alabama went from 39 first-place votes to 24. Ohio State once again received one vote.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart addresses tight end Arik Gilbert's absence

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against South Carolina on Saturday, there was one big lingering question after the fact. Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert did not make the trip with the team Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first SEC game of 2022. When asked about Gilbert’s absence after the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart did not have many details to share with reporters.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia

South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

