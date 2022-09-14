Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
healio.com
Daily multivitamin use slowed cognitive aging
The daily use of multivitamin-mineral supplements improved global cognition, episodic memory and executive function in older adults, researchers reported in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of The Alzheimer’s Association. Laura D. Baker, PhD, a professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University, and colleagues assessed whether...
scitechdaily.com
New Device Can Detect Alzheimer’s 17 Years in Advance
Biomarkers of misfolded proteins are found in the blood by a sensor. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, Alzheimer’s disease has a 15–20 year symptom-free period. A research team has discovered that it is possible to detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before any outward symptoms start to show. This is done by using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum. The sensor detects the protein biomarker amyloid-beta misfolding. As the condition progresses, this misfolding results in distinctive deposits in the brain, known as plaques.
Daily multivitamin may reduce risk of dementia, study finds
BOSTON – There may be a simple way for older adults to reduce their risk of dementia. In a randomized clinical trial, researchers at Wake Forest University found that adults 65 and older who took a daily multivitamin, in this case, Centrum Silver, showed more improvement in scores of overall cognition and memory over three years than those who took a placebo. The effects were greatest in those with a history of cardiovascular disease. They also looked at the effects of taking a daily dose of cocoa extract but did not find a cognitive benefit. It's not clear which vitamins and minerals in a multivitamin might be beneficial and more research is needed before formal recommendations can be made to the public.
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
ajmc.com
Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
Healthline
Brushing, Flossing Every Day May Reduce Risk of Dementia
Experts say good dental health can decrease inflammation in the mouth and reduce the risk of a variety of diseases and conditions. In a new study, researchers say people who maintain good oral health may lower their risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Experts say you can achieve good dental...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
Healthline
Multivitamins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults, Study Says
Researchers say a new study indicates that taking a multivitamin daily may help slow cognitive decline in older adults. They reported, however, that cocoa extra supplements did not seem to improve cognitive functions. Experts say there is some validity to the theory that vitamins can help with cognitive function, but...
MedicalXpress
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
MedicalXpress
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
EatingWell
Walking 9,800 Steps per Day May Cut Dementia Risk in Half, New Research Suggests
Aging and genetics are the biggest risk factors for dementia, according to the U.K. nonprofit Alzheimer's Society. Still, little lifestyle habits can make a big difference as well, a growing body of research suggests. Admittedly, cognitive decline might seem like a far-off worry. But the habits you have today can...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Active older adults maintain happier, healthier lives: studies
Older adults who maintain a consistent rate of daily activity aren’t just happier; they have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease as well, according to two new studies. New research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Pittsburgh put some science behind the “keep moving” mantra adopted by many older adults.
