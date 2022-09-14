Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
Record-Herald
Miami Trace tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1
The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15. The Panthers won the match, four courts to one. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Scarlett Studebaker, 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Allie Crago, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. Caitlin Davis...
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
Record-Herald
State superintendent visits WCHCS
Interim State Superintendent of Instruction, Dr. Stephanie Siddens, visited Washington Court House City Schools and specifically the Washington Secondary Campus on Monday. While there, Siddens spoke with WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey, along with members of the Blue Lion administration team, teachers, students, and board member Mark Chrisman. Dr. Siddens...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 19-23 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit. THURSDAY.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Mountain Heritage Fall Festival in Ross County
ROSS – Are you looking for a good ole fun fest without the lights and carnival-type feel? You may want to pack the kids up and head down to Tar Hollow State Park tomorrow. Dressing up in an old-time Appalachian appearance is strongly encouraged. Starting on Friday Tar Hollow...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
Record-Herald
Fayette SWCD honors Hughes family
Randy and Monique Hughes have made it a mission to put conservation practices in place on their farm. The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District honored the family at its 75th annual meeting with the “Cooperator of the Year” award. Practices like wetland creation, grazing management, heavy use...
Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0
Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
Record-Herald
Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club visits Tate Flower Farm
The Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club recently visited the Tate Flower Farm in South Charleston, Ohio. Each member was provided with a decorative quart mason jar to design their bouquets in. They selected and cut their own choice of flowers with each receiving one dahlia. Hosts for the September meeting were Joyce Schlichter and Connie Lindsey. Joyce introduced Mallory Toops to the club and this was her story she shared with the group.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Record-Herald
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills
It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
sciotopost.com
Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend
ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
Record-Herald
iheart.com
Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.
A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
