Nike releases Special Edition North Carolina Tar Heels Air Zoom Pegasus 39, here’s how to buy

By Fanatics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

It’s that time of the year again when Nike releases their ‘ Special Edition ‘ NCAA team sneakers. Your North Carolina Tar Heels have once again made the list and will be included in the release on Wednesday.

Yet again, Nike has chosen the ‘Air Pegasus 39’ which is a popular shoe amongst runners, and what better way to support your North Carolina Tar Heels than with this uber-popular Pegasus sneaker?

We’re told that this year that Tar Heels stock is lower than in previous years, so it will sell out quickly and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on these North Carolina Tar Heels Nike Air Pegasus 39 sneakers .

