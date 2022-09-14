Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Wears a Bridal White Slipdress For a Romantic Shoot With Justin
Tiffany & Co. has tapped a host of celebrities to promote its new Lock collection, and Hailey Bieber is among the crew to showcase the romantic elements. Bieber's choice to style her bracelets with an ivory satin slipdress — which gives off instant bridal vibes four years after her wedding to husband Justin — was likely intentional. Bieber appropriately finished her look with her large, oval-shaped engagement ring from Solow & Co., circular, pearl stud earrings, and a natural beauty look that included a glossy plum lip and a metallic manicure.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Her Jewelry at the Queen's Procession
Image Source: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II was moved in a miles-long procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to lie in state until her funeral on Monday morning. Mourners queued along the processional path, reportedly stretching for almost three miles along the River Thames. Members of the British royal family followed their late matriarch to the abbey, including King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. During the Queen's procession, Kate Middleton displayed a subtle sartorial tribute, wearing earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder
Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. https://twitter.com/lottareds/status/1569530815281008640 Taking to Instagram, he […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
How Music Journalist Jennifer Mota Made a Career Around Dembow and El Movimiento
If you've ever read about Dominican dembow, chances are you've read Jennifer Mota's work. Mota has become one of the quintessential historians of Dominican dembow music, penning the first history and timeline of the genre and archiving notable artists and moments in dembow. She's managed artists, started a podcast, interviewed some of the most prominent Latinx artists in the world, created her own clothing brand, and even tried to be a Disney Channel kid. The bodega baby from Philadelphia is out here putting on for her city and her people in more ways than one.
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Relationship
Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa! The "Dance Moms" alum confirmed her budding romance with content creator Avery Cyrus in a sweet TikTok video shared on Sept. 12. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus (no relation to Miley) cozy up and crack jokes together in a Chuck-E-Cheese photo booth before sharing a kiss. Siwa captioned the post "happiest girl," with a heart-hands emoji. Two days after confirming their romance, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
