27-year-old singer Post Malone apologized to fans on Sunday following a brutal fall at his concert in St. Louis that forced him to end the performance early. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the musician said he had left the hospital with pain meds and a positive evaluation from doctors. “Thank you for your love, and thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said. Post promised to continue the tour and to perform an extended set the next time he plays St. Louis. love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM— Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022 Read it at TMZ

