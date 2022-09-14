Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
New York Knicks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In any workplace, the ability to get along with others is important. If you don’t possess it, you’ll have to be especially talented to thrive. NBA franchises are no exception. With that said, some people are just that talented. If you’re elite in your field, someone will overlook...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
New York Knicks Not Showing Interest In Three Former All-Stars
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks are not interested in pursuing free agents Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge or Blake Griffin ahead of training camp.
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade
According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a four-team trade.
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Two Other Teams Were Reportedly Interested In Dennis Schroder
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers signed point guard Dennis Schroder. According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally), he was deciding between the Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Rendering of Cleveland Cavaliers “Land” jersey shows just how terrible it will be
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally took an “L” this offseason if these City jerseys are correct. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the offseason. That’s not even a doubt. They had a great-looking draft on paper, they signed the key free agent they needed and wanted in Ricky Rubio, and then they went out and got Donovan Mitchell for next to nothing.
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
