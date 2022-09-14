ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Dwyane Wade
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Miami Heat
Utah Jazz
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA

