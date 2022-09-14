Read full article on original website
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
brianhornback.com
Why Does Knox County NOT Adhere to the Charter of Knox County, TN?
Here is the section of Knox County Charter that reads, Members of boards, authorities and commissions. Members appointed to boards, authorities and commissions as provided by the provisions of the County Charter shall not serve more than eight years or two terms, whichever is greater. If there is an absence of a person willing to be appointed and fill the vacancy of the term limited member, then the term limited member shall be permitted to continue serving in that capacity. (Ord. No. O-08-7-102, S1, 8-25-08)
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
wvlt.tv
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
brianhornback.com
Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD
Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
newstalk941.com
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland
The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
WBIR
HOLA Lakeway hosts Tianguis Market in Morristown
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a market in Hamblen County. Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County resident was swindled out of more than $120,000 after a scammer took things to a new level recently, according to the sheriff’s office. A scammer has been posing as a federal law enforcement officer and even showed up at one person’s...
WATE
Teen reported missing after being dropped off at Knoxville high school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen was reported missing after being dropped off at a high school in Knoxville, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen after she was dropped off at Fulton High School on Sept. 2 around 7 a.m. According...
Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor
A member of the Athens City Council has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he knowingly prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.
WATE
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
