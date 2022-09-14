Here is the section of Knox County Charter that reads, Members of boards, authorities and commissions. Members appointed to boards, authorities and commissions as provided by the provisions of the County Charter shall not serve more than eight years or two terms, whichever is greater. If there is an absence of a person willing to be appointed and fill the vacancy of the term limited member, then the term limited member shall be permitted to continue serving in that capacity. (Ord. No. O-08-7-102, S1, 8-25-08)

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO