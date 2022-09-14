Read full article on original website
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
cleveland19.com
Smoke from nearly 100 western wildfires visible in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we’ve enjoyed plenty of sunshine the last couple of days, you may have noticed there’s a grayness or a milkiness haze to that sun. It’s not that pure, dark blue sun we typically see in the fall with dry air in place.
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Ohio man
A missing adult alert has been issued for a 87-year-old man from Crawford County.
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers, storms Monday; cool down this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sun/clouds mix today will feature highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunder arrive before daybreak tomorrow along with lows in the mid 60s. Expect showers and storms on Monday as highs top out in the upper 70s. Tuesday holds the promise of partly cloudy...
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
lara-mom.com
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Ohio?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
