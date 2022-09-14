Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
NECN
Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield
A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.
Salem Cross Inn barn in West Brookfield badly damaged in morning SUV crash
WEST BROOKFIELD — The historic barn at Salem Cross Inn on Route 9 cannot be used after it sustained heavy damage when a car drove into the building Friday morning. A 39-year-old man apparently pulled into the parking lot at about 9:15 a.m. but did not stop, instead driving into the wall of the barn...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester County Location
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year. The closure list includes three locations in Massachusetts:. Worcester County: 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford. Suffolk County: 8B Allstate Road, Dorchester. Bristol County: 35...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough library project price tag approaches $37 million
WESTBOROUGH – It could cost a lot more to rebuild the Westborough Public Library. Numbers provided by Library Director Maureen Amyot to the Select Board on Sept. 14 show an updated estimated price tag of $36,698,556. A grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) of $9,403,090 – which is provisional on approval of the project from residents at the fall Town Meeting – would bring the costs down to $27,295,466.
communityadvocate.com
Community resource dogs gain popularity in Central MA
REGION – If you attend community events in Hudson, you may have seen a dog that resembles a small polar bear, walking alongside Hudson Police Detective Chad Crogan. “Murf” is a 10-month-old white golden retriever who was adopted by the Hudson Police Department a few months ago to serve as the community resource dog for the town.
communityadvocate.com
New location a success for Westborough Farmers’ Market
WESTBOROUGH – It’s been a couple of months since the Westborough Farmers’ Market moved to its new home at Congregation B’nai Shalom on East Main Street. “It’s been great,” said market manager Jeanette McCarthy of the move. “They [B’nai] have been a really wonderful partner.”
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
homenewshere.com
State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough
BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
WCVB
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
fallriverreporter.com
One sent to the hospital after crews respond to serious nighttime crash on Route 140
Officials are investigating after personnel responded to a serious crash late Wednesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a single vehicle crash took place on Route 140 at Myricks Street last night just before 10:00 p.m. Photo courtesy of Lakeville Fire Department. Lakeville Ambulance 3 transported one patient to St....
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury woman dies as a result of bus crash
SHREWSBURY – A Shrewsbury woman has died after she was injured during a crash involving a school bus on Sept. 15. The Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. has identified the victim as April Handley, 49. The Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a crash on South...
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route...
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
