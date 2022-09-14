ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday

FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Hudson, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Hudson, MA
State
Massachusetts State
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough library project price tag approaches $37 million

WESTBOROUGH – It could cost a lot more to rebuild the Westborough Public Library. Numbers provided by Library Director Maureen Amyot to the Select Board on Sept. 14 show an updated estimated price tag of $36,698,556. A grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) of $9,403,090 – which is provisional on approval of the project from residents at the fall Town Meeting – would bring the costs down to $27,295,466.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Community resource dogs gain popularity in Central MA

REGION – If you attend community events in Hudson, you may have seen a dog that resembles a small polar bear, walking alongside Hudson Police Detective Chad Crogan. “Murf” is a 10-month-old white golden retriever who was adopted by the Hudson Police Department a few months ago to serve as the community resource dog for the town.
HUDSON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Church Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Main#The Small Bridge Program#Aetna Bridge Company#Arpa#The Select Board
communityadvocate.com

New location a success for Westborough Farmers’ Market

WESTBOROUGH – It’s been a couple of months since the Westborough Farmers’ Market moved to its new home at Congregation B’nai Shalom on East Main Street. “It’s been great,” said market manager Jeanette McCarthy of the move. “They [B’nai] have been a really wonderful partner.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station

BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury woman dies as a result of bus crash

SHREWSBURY – A Shrewsbury woman has died after she was injured during a crash involving a school bus on Sept. 15. The Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. has identified the victim as April Handley, 49. The Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a crash on South...
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy