WESTBOROUGH – It could cost a lot more to rebuild the Westborough Public Library. Numbers provided by Library Director Maureen Amyot to the Select Board on Sept. 14 show an updated estimated price tag of $36,698,556. A grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) of $9,403,090 – which is provisional on approval of the project from residents at the fall Town Meeting – would bring the costs down to $27,295,466.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO