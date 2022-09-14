ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You shouldn’t have any issues enjoying the weather this weekend. Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
All Blue Weather Preview: Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For tomorrow’s game tailgating may be a bit chilly with temps in the 60s at 8 AM. By game time abundant sunshine is likely with temps near 80. Humidity stays low, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses. By the end of the game, temps get into the mid-80s with more sunshine! Go CATS!
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son's grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son's grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
Kentucky up one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football moves up to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. The Wildcats switch places with Oklahoma State, who dropped one spot to No. 9. There was no other movement in the top ten in week four. 1. Georgia 2....
WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 (09/16/2022) Updated: 22 hours ago.
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced. The new track facility will be located where the...
Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
