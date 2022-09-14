Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | More clouds and warmer temps on the way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! After a nice and warm day featuring a Cats win, we couldn’t ask for a better day. Tomorrow looks to be similar just a bit warmer and cloudier. Let’s get to it! The rest of the evening features sunny skies and...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You shouldn’t have any issues enjoying the weather this weekend. Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
WKYT 27
All Blue Weather Preview: Kentucky vs. Youngstown State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For tomorrow’s game tailgating may be a bit chilly with temps in the 60s at 8 AM. By game time abundant sunshine is likely with temps near 80. Humidity stays low, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses. By the end of the game, temps get into the mid-80s with more sunshine! Go CATS!
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
WKYT 27
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
footballscoop.com
Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back
Frankly, Walt Wells no longer was alive; sprawled on his office floor August 28, unconscious and his heart having stopped working – first panic, and then resolve descended upon Eastern Kentucky University’s Moberly Building. “They did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and I had no pulse for a while on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parking restrictions in State St. area ahead of Saturday’s football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for the State Street area ahead of Saturday’s football game. No parking signs will be posted on the following streets in the State Street area. No parking will be enforced from...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
WKYT 27
Kentucky up one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football moves up to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. The Wildcats switch places with Oklahoma State, who dropped one spot to No. 9. There was no other movement in the top ten in week four. 1. Georgia 2....
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 (09/16/2022) Updated: 22 hours ago. Week 5: High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
WKYT 27
Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced. The new track facility will be located where the...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
WKYT 27
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
foxlexington.com
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
Comments / 0