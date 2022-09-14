Kenosha native Jaime Brown recently brought her renowned street art skills to the Milwaukee Night Market, a monthly festival dedicated to local vendors and artists. The Muslim muralist paints her spaces with talent that is anything but conventional, and her latest artistic addition to Milwaukee at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. shows her fun spirit and bold style. The Night Market was a unique experience, in which she was asked to paint the space she was given within the span of six hours. Clad in leopard print overalls and covered in paint, watching her work was a fascinating and exciting new way to encounter public art.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO