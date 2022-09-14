ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx bodega worker slashed in arm while confronting thief

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A bodega worker was slashed in the face by a man stealing items from the store last week, authorities said.

The incident happened on Sept. 7 around 5:15 p.m. inside of a store at 1011 Ogden Ave. in Highbridge, police said.

As the thief tried to leave the store with stolen goods, he was confronted by a 32-year-old man who works at the bodega, according to officials.

Bodega robbery and slashing suspect Photo credit NYPD

The suspect slashed the victim’s arm with an unknown object before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

PIX11

Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx on Friday, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to authorities. They found the 27-year-old victim with several stab wounds to the torso. He […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
