Bronx bodega worker slashed in arm while confronting thief

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A bodega worker was slashed in the face by a man stealing items from the store last week, authorities said.

The incident happened on Sept. 7 around 5:15 p.m. inside of a store at 1011 Ogden Ave. in Highbridge, police said.

As the thief tried to leave the store with stolen goods, he was confronted by a 32-year-old man who works at the bodega, according to officials.

Bodega robbery and slashing suspect Photo credit NYPD

The suspect slashed the victim’s arm with an unknown object before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).