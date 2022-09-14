Read full article on original website
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice on Wednesday
We’ll tell you like we did last week, Carolina Panthers fans—take a breath. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Wednesday simply for rest. The approach to recovery for the sixth-year veteran, who missed 23 of 33 games between 2020 and 2021, has leaned towards taking extended breaks thus far.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy
The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
Twitter mocks Panthers HC Matt Rhule for '35 minutes' comment
On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revisited the sluggish season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. And, uh, he had an interesting take on his offense’s performance. The Panthers were held in check for over three quarters of play—carrying all of seven points (to five punts and an...
Giants vs. Panthers: 5 biggest storylines for Week 2
The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon in Big Blue’ 2022 regular season home opener. Here are five top storylines we are following. What's at stake?. The Giants won their season opener last week in Tennessee, 21-20, against the Titans....
How to watch Panthers vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2
The 0-1 Carolina Panthers will head into MetLife Stadium on Sunday not only trying to make good on their season-opening loss, but also on their 2021 loss to these same New York Giants. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for in this redo attempt from a year ago....
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers
The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Vikings sign former Rams OLB Chris Garrett to practice squad
After losing Janarius Robinson off of their practice squad to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster, the Minnesota Vikings replaced him quickly by signing former Los Angeles Rams OLB Chris Garrett. They had hosted Reggie Roberson and Khalil Davis on a visit and tryout, respectively, on Tuesday in hopes of adding them to the practice squad.
Panthers updated roster heading into Week 2 vs. Giants
Following the loss of wideout and return man Andre Roberts, the Carolina Panthers remain at 52 men on their current roster. So, as we hit the weekend ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, here are those 52 players:
