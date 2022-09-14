ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Panthers vs. Giants Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Panthers (0-1) will play the New York Giants (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Panthers vs. Giants. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy

The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers

The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
