PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New England Patriots don’t panic. It doesn’t matter the year, the opponent or even the quarterback. A sometimes lifeless loss to Miami in their opener was just that, an opener. A starting point the Patriots knew would in no way define their season. The response was a performance that’s become the standard for an organization that worries far less about style points and far more about winning by any means necessary: a clinical, largely selfless 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday that kept New England without an 0-2 start in over 20 years. One big throw from quarterback Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor right before halftime. A muffed punt that found its way into the hands of Brenden Schooler to set up a pivotal touchdown run by Damien Harris. A leaping pass deflection by linebacker Matthew Judon in the fourth quarter, all of it topped off by 6:33 of pure physical domination by an offensive line that let the Patriots drain the clock on their way to beating the Steelers for the 13th time in 17 meetings under coach Bill Belichick.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO