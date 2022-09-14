Britain will today say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – the country’s monarch who ruled for 70 years. The State Funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony that will see Her Majesty’s coffin transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at the Abbey, with presidents, prime ministers among the 2,000-strong congregation.Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London,...

