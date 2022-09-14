Read full article on original website
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
FBI offers $20,000 reward for arrest of man accused of 1986 killing in Yuba City
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for help in the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman in Yuba City in 1986. On Dec. 8, 1986, Efren Calderas-Meza allegedly had a violent altercation with a woman behind the Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street. The FBI said it ended […]
Woodland car dealership owner, wife sentenced in tax fraud schemes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Foresthill couple was sentenced for various tax avoidance schemes dating back to 2005, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Virendra Maharaj, 55, and his wife Rosalin R. Prasad conspired to hide their true tax obligations from the IRS while Maharaj worked at car dealerships in Sacramento and Woodland where […]
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations. Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation. A search […]
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department. Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by...
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured, including a pregnant woman.According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County.When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection.While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The vehicle entered the intersection of Dry Creek Road at Elkhorn Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound through the intersection.The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and transported to a hospital with major injuries.Unfortunately, the fetus did not survive the crash.The driver of the Honda Accord that was trying to get away from police was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges.Police say that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk
DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
Bay Area rapper Kafani receives 87 months for multi-million fraud scheme
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Kafani was among six people sentenced to prison for a loan fraud and identity theft scheme, the United State Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Hicks, who also goes by the names Mark Hicks and Amir Rashad, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the […]
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
Vacaville police looking for man peeking into windows of homes
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man who has been recently caught “acting strangely” and peering into residents’ windows, the Vacaville Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Detectives are trying to locate the man seen on home security cameras lurking outside residential homes. Video obtained by Vacaville police (above) […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
