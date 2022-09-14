ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea

SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Woodland car dealership owner, wife sentenced in tax fraud schemes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Foresthill couple was sentenced for various tax avoidance schemes dating back to 2005, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Virendra Maharaj, 55, and his wife Rosalin R. Prasad conspired to hide their true tax obligations from the IRS while Maharaj worked at car dealerships in Sacramento and Woodland where […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations.  Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation.  A search […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
RIO LINDA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
CBS Sacramento

6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive

RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured, including a pregnant woman.According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County.When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection.While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The vehicle entered the intersection of Dry Creek Road at Elkhorn Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound through the intersection.The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and transported to a hospital with major injuries.Unfortunately, the fetus did not survive the crash.The driver of the Honda Accord that was trying to get away from police was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges.Police say that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
CBS San Francisco

At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk

DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
RIO LINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Vacaville police looking for man peeking into windows of homes

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man who has been recently caught “acting strangely” and peering into residents’ windows, the Vacaville Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Detectives are trying to locate the man seen on home security cameras lurking outside residential homes. Video obtained by Vacaville police (above) […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

