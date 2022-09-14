ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Governors Blast Yankton For Homecoming Win

PIERRE – Three straight possessions with three downs and out at the start of Friday’s game for the Pierre Governors may have had some wonder what was wrong. As it turns out, everything’s just fine. Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for another with 193...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Sam Missal wins weekly The Right Card raffle drawing

Sam Missal was The Right Turn’s winner for week 28 of their 50/50 fundraising raffle. He selected envelope #34 which included a gift bag from SD Beef Council. The take home pot is up to $2,444 and there are 22 envelopes remaining. Sam picked up his ticket at First Thursdays in Fort Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Oct. 11 trail date set for Lower Brule man indicted for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

A 31 year old man from Lower Brule has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Rain LaRoche pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on July 19, 2022, at Fort...
FORT THOMPSON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
Pierre, SD
Traffic
drgnews.com

Bon Homme’s Rothschadl Dominates In Win Over Stanley County

TYNDALL – Before Stanley County played Bon Homme, SC Head Coach Max Foth called Bon Homme quarterback Riley Rothschadl a player who “keeps coaches up at night with his speed.”. Rothschadl used that speed to dispatch the Buffaloes Friday, amassing 211 all-purpose yards and accounting for five touchdowns...
TYNDALL, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy