drgnews.com
Governors Blast Yankton For Homecoming Win
PIERRE – Three straight possessions with three downs and out at the start of Friday’s game for the Pierre Governors may have had some wonder what was wrong. As it turns out, everything’s just fine. Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for another with 193...
drgnews.com
Sam Missal wins weekly The Right Card raffle drawing
Sam Missal was The Right Turn’s winner for week 28 of their 50/50 fundraising raffle. He selected envelope #34 which included a gift bag from SD Beef Council. The take home pot is up to $2,444 and there are 22 envelopes remaining. Sam picked up his ticket at First Thursdays in Fort Pierre.
drgnews.com
Stanley County School 2022 yearbooks now available
The 2022 Stanley County School yearbooks have arrived. School officials as that people please contact Emily Hanson or Kristy in the business office to get one. The cost is $30.
drgnews.com
Oct. 11 trail date set for Lower Brule man indicted for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
A 31 year old man from Lower Brule has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Rain LaRoche pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on July 19, 2022, at Fort...
drgnews.com
Bon Homme’s Rothschadl Dominates In Win Over Stanley County
TYNDALL – Before Stanley County played Bon Homme, SC Head Coach Max Foth called Bon Homme quarterback Riley Rothschadl a player who “keeps coaches up at night with his speed.”. Rothschadl used that speed to dispatch the Buffaloes Friday, amassing 211 all-purpose yards and accounting for five touchdowns...
drgnews.com
Fireworks display after tonight’s football game will cap off homecoming week activities for Pierre
Win or lose– but hopefully win– it’ll sound like the 4th of July after the Pierre Governors homecoming football game tonight (Sept. 16, 2022). School district Athletic Director Brian Moser told the Pierre City Commission this week that putting on a fireworks display after the game has become an annual tradition.
