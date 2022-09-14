OU football: Sooners' future nonconference matchups with Georgia, Tennessee postponed; SMU series announced

Read full article on original website
OU soccer: Sooners top Murray State 2-0 on road for 4th consecutive win
Oklahoma (5-2-2) defeated Murray State (1-6-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. OU was able to secure the victory with 17 shots, seven corners, and two saves. MSU had six shots and one corner. Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had an imposing defensive performance, leading the Racers with 12...
OU football: Brent Venables' Sooners establish an 'identity' while leaving 'thumbprints' on Nebraska in historic rout
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brent Venables made a bold declaration as he stood on Tom Osborne Field Saturday, less than one hour from Oklahoma’s matchup with scuffling Nebraska. “Make no mistake, when we leave today, we’re gonna have our thumbprint as a program all over this place, good or bad,” he said. “And the beauty of it all is that our guys get to make those decisions. It’s a choice on what they want to be about.”
OU football: Jaren Kanak's 'want to be great' fuels Sooners defense in win over Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaren Kanak was ready for his name to be called. When Oklahoma’s starting strongside linebacker DaShaun White was ejected in the second quarter for targeting, the time came for the freshman linebacker to make his mark in a road rivalry game. As White exited the field, he offered his replacement some advice: treat the game like it was practice.
OU football's win contributes to Nebraska's recent fall, but 'tradition' reigns supreme in Sooners-Cornhuskers rivalry
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two loyal Nebraska fans since the 1960s paused as they made their way through the Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium after Oklahoma had for the 48th time in series history asserted its dominance over their beloved team Saturday. James Leffler, and his son, Don, haven’t missed a...
OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 drubbing of Nebraska in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) soundly defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 on Saturday in Lincoln. On offense, redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 16-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a 61-yard score in the first quarter. Senior running back Eric Gray led...
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
OU football: No. 6 Sooners defeat Nebraska 49-14 in return to Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated historic rival Nebraska 49-14 at (1-3) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners were led by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 230 yards and had three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray added 113 rushing yards and two scores.
OU soccer: Sooners defeat East Tennessee State 4-1 on road for 3rd straight win
Oklahoma (4-2-2) defeated East Tennessee State (2-3-2) 4-1 on Thursday afternoon in Johnson City. The Sooners ended the night with a whopping 24 shots and ten shots-on-goal with four goals. Redshirt senior forward Bri Amos, sophomore forward Leonie Weber, sophomore defender Sheridan Michel and senior forward Emma Hawkins each scored a goal in the win.
OU reveals committee for SEC transition preparation at Board of Regents meeting
OU revealed on Thursday it has created a committee to manage the internal and external needs of the university as it prepares to enter the Southeastern Conference by 2025. Eric Stevenson, the OU Board of Regents chair overseeing administration and operations, said during the group’s meeting in Tulsa that athletic director Joe Castiglione has assembled a select team to prepare for the future move.
OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.
OU football: Sooners to unveil, dedicate Selmon brothers statue at Kansas State game
OU athletics will unveil a statue honoring former Sooners defenders and brothers Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon, on Saturday, Sept. 24, before the Kansas State game, the program announced Thursday. The Selmons starred at OU from 1971-75 and finished with a 54-3-1 record, four Big Eight championships and two...
Patty Gasso receives record-breaking pay raise; OU regents approve extension for Skip Johnson, other coaches
Three months after winning her sixth national championship, Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso was rewarded with a raise that will pay her $1.625 million annually. The extension, which OU’s Board of Regents approved at its meeting Thursday in Tulsa, keeps Gasso as the nation’s highest-paid softball coach at a public university, and would retain her through 2028, when she’ll be 66 years old. Gasso will receive a $200,000 stay bonus every Feb. 1, and $300,000 toward her retirement in the coming year and then $400,000 annually after that.
NOUN Hotel outlines luxury features, community-based projects ahead of grand opening
NOUN Hotel hosted a sneak peek and self-guided tour on Thursday with complimentary champagne, craft cocktails and food. NOUN Hotel is a four-story boutique hotel just north of the university with 92 modern-style guest rooms, an in-house restaurant and a second-floor bar. Rooms are outfitted with smart TV technology, custom artwork, walk-in showers and luxury Italian linen sheets.
