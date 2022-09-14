Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
drgnews.com
Governors Blast Yankton For Homecoming Win
PIERRE – Three straight possessions with three downs and out at the start of Friday’s game for the Pierre Governors may have had some wonder what was wrong. As it turns out, everything’s just fine. Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for another with 193...
drgnews.com
Oct. 11 trail date set for Lower Brule man indicted for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
A 31 year old man from Lower Brule has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Rain LaRoche pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on July 19, 2022, at Fort...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice after death
FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.
KELOLAND TV
Noem recovering from back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release sent Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she has undergone back surgery at the Mayo Clinic and is now back in Pierre. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon reportedly described the procedure as one to correct an acute condition impacting...
drgnews.com
Bon Homme’s Rothschadl Dominates In Win Over Stanley County
TYNDALL – Before Stanley County played Bon Homme, SC Head Coach Max Foth called Bon Homme quarterback Riley Rothschadl a player who “keeps coaches up at night with his speed.”. Rothschadl used that speed to dispatch the Buffaloes Friday, amassing 211 all-purpose yards and accounting for five touchdowns...
