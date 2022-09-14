BOSTON -- While it may not have been the No. 1 national story line surrounding the Week 2 meeting between the Patriots and Steelers, the debut of Gunner Olszewski as a Patriots opponent was nevertheless on a lot of people's radars heading into the game. During that game, it was impossible to miss. Olszewski committed a costly mistake for his new team, allowing a Jake Bailey punt to hit his facemask late in the third quarter. Brenden Schooler -- an undrafted free agent who made the Patriots' roster this summer, not unlike the way Olszewski did in 2019 -- was...

BOSTON, MA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO