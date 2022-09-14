Kostos: I Was Wrong, Dolphins Fans Right

Sports Bettor Nick Kostos is live from Las Vegas but says it is not the best time of the year stating, “The NCAA Tournament is the ultimate for that.”

When it comes to his prediction on The Dolphins/Patriots Game, Kostos says, “I take the ‘L’ there. I do like Miami to cover the spread Sunday.”

He still takes a shot at Tua Tagovailoa saying, “I still do not think Tua is a great quarterback.”

Kostos does give some insight for Monday Night Football’s double header saying, “I would lay with The Bills, I project Vikings plus three.”

Finally, Kostos gives his prediction on The Hurricanes football game Saturday saying, “Miami may be able to cover the spread but I think Texas A&M is going to win.”

