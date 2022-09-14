ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kostos: I Was Wrong, Dolphins Fans Right

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06R8Up_0hvN91mc00

Sports Bettor Nick Kostos is live from Las Vegas but says it is not the best time of the year stating, “The NCAA Tournament is the ultimate for that.”

When it comes to his prediction on The Dolphins/Patriots Game, Kostos says, “I take the ‘L’ there.   I do like Miami to cover the spread Sunday.”

He still takes a shot at Tua Tagovailoa saying, “I still do not think Tua is a great quarterback.”

Kostos does give some insight for Monday Night Football’s double header saying, “I would lay with The Bills, I project Vikings plus three.”

Finally, Kostos gives his prediction on The Hurricanes football game Saturday saying, “Miami may be able to cover the spread but I think Texas A&M is going to win.”

Miami is a hot bed of football and it continues on WQAM all day.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?

Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
NFL
The Associated Press

Bucs' Evans, Saints' Lattimore, ejected in latest dust-up

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s meeting in the Superdome. This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player. This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back. That’s when Evans came running in from near the sideline and knocked Lattimore off his feet. Players poured off both sidelines at that point, and Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry tried to grab Evans, only to have Evans slam him to the turf while both were engulfed by a swarm of players from both teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
157
Followers
428
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy