Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece
Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense
After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
ESPN
Five talking points ahead of Women's World Cup
A multiple time Olympian and World Cup representative with the Opals, Jenni Screen understands what it takes to navigate the challenges of playing in the green and gold on the big stage. Alongside an Olympic silver and bronze, Screen was an Opal for the historic 2006 gold medal run in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
ESPN
USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies
Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
MLS・
Neymar’s dream five-a-side team features PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – but he picked Paul Pogba instead of a keeper
DREAMS do come true - or at least they do for Neymar. When asked to pick his perfect five-a-side selection in 2020 he selected Lionel Messi - who he now plays alongside at PSG. But the Brazilian forgot to select a goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard made the cut...
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
USMNT, European review: Pefok scores for leaders Union Berlin; McKennie’s Juve lose
This was a heck of a weekend in European football, and the USMNT players abroad played their parts well. Also a heck of a weekend for Borussias (Borussium? Plural police?), but that’s nothing compared to the vibes in Berlin. Union Berlin remains first in the Bundesliga as USMNT man...
Celtic defender Carter-Vickers injured ahead of US games
Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss the United States’ two upcoming friendly matches with an injury, the Scottish club’s manager Ange Postecoglou said Sunday. Carter-Vickers was left out of Celtic’s team for its Scottish Premiership game on Sunday — a 2-0 loss to St. Mirren that ended a...
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
ESPN
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS・
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
Yardbarker
James Rodriguez presented as Olympiakos player in trying circumstances
Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has joined Olympiakos following a spell in Saudi Arabia. The Colombian star surprised many when he left Everton last summer to join Al Rayyan in the Middle East. It is normally a move reserved for players closer to the end of their career, but Rodriguez is still just 31 years old.
NFL・
SB Nation
Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back
Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly
Chelsea was set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday but due to the lack of police available, the game was called off. Likewise, Brighton's game against Crystal Palace was called off due to the fixture clashing with a train strike. Chelsea fielded a side mixed of youth...
Comments / 0