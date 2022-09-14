Read full article on original website
Related
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
August Alsina is claiming he was assaulted by Tory Lanez, following reports that the two entertainers recently got into a scuffle. On Sunday (Sept. 18), August Alsina put up an Instagram post in response to reports that he'd been knocked out by Tory last night in Chicago. August shared a photo of himself in an elevator with what appears to be blood on his chin. He captioned the post with a lengthy explanation of his side of what occurred.
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
Lil Tjay Drops ‘Faceshot’ Freestyle Over 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ (Wish Death)’ After Surviving Shooting
After teasing a possible collab with 50 Cent earlier this week, Lil Tjay has released his version of Fif's classic track "Many Men (Wish Death)" in the form of the new song "Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)." Lil Tjay debuted the track on Saturday (Sept. 17), after announcing the release on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Latifah Trends After People Think She Died, Not Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Latifah is going to be surprised when she sees why she's trending on Twitter. This afternoon (Sept. 8), Queen Latifah began Trending on Twitter from people admitting they should she had died—not Queen Elizabeth II who actually passed away today. "I told my mama the Queen died, she...
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver
Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
Here Are the Biggest Sales Leaps Between Hip-Hop Projects Over the Last Five Years
When it comes to working on growth in any area of life, it can help prove that reach and potential are expanding. Music and the fan base that comes with it is an incremental way to calculate a rapper's growth from project to project, leading up to one big moment. Sales of hip-hop projects find rappers who start with modest sales becoming chart-toppers in just a few months or years. Ongoing growth in the genre over the last five years has shown rap artists with sales spikes from one project to the next, effectively pushing their career to yet another level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
Vince Staples Gets His Own Netflix Show
Vince Staples is set to star in his own Netflix show loosely based on the rapper's own life. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Netflix announced via their news website, Tudum, that Vince Staples is joining forces with renowned writer and producer, Kenya Barris, who is mostly known for creating the popular ABC television series, Black-Ish. Set in Long Beach, Calif., the new show is titled The Vince Staples Show, and will see the Los Angeles rapper playing himself in a comedic take on his own experiences.
Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints
Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media. According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale's alleged breakup started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." India also allegedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, however, Durk is still following her on Instagram.
Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200
Kanye West is terminating his relationship with Gap. In a new interview, the rapper and fashion designer accused the clothing retailer of taking his shirt designs to sell for $20 and pricing the actual Yeezy items at $200. According to a CNBC report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Kanye West...
Drake Says 2020 May Have Been Hardest Year in Human History Due to the Pandemic
Drake's comment in a documentary where he said that 2020 may have been the hardest year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic have left some people confused. On Thursday (Sep. 1), a brief clip from the Prime Video documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, popped up on social media, which featured Drake talking about Lil Baby's meteoric rise to rap stardom even through the pandemic. Drizzy then suggested that 2020 was the toughest time for people to get through in human history.
Rick Ross Reacts to Turk Calling Him Out in Drink Champs Interview
Rick Ross is clapping back at Turk after the former Cash Money Hot Boy called out Rozay during a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), Rick Ross was enjoying a morning jog when he decided to address his name being brought up by Turk on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's famed hip-hop talk show. Turk claims Ross never reached out to him since being home from jail despite Ross rapping about Turk on a 2017 song.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over
50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
XXL Mag
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0