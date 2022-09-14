ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Steven Spielberg's 'Fabelmans' wins Toronto audience award

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Steven Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans" won the Toronto International Film Festival's top prize, the People's Choice Award, solidifying its early status as Academy Awards frontrunner. Toronto's audience award was announced Sunday as the largest North American...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy