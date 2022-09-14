Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Top farmers named at annual celebration
One of the many highlights of the annual Ag & Oil Day Celebration in Gaines County is the announcement of four outstanding farmers over the past year. It's a difficult decision since Gaines County is home to the best of the best, and if it were at all possible, everyone who plants, harvests, and reaps the rewards of their labor would receive an award. At Ag/Oil, however, the recipients are…
seminolesentinel.com
Seagraves to celebrate this weekend
Much of the talk, and excitement, during the September 12 meeting of the Seagraves City Council evolved around Celebrate Seagraves, which was set to begin Friday evening, September 16, and continue until 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. According to Mayor Rick Dollahan, the annual event includes a homecoming game on Friday night and a street dance Saturday evening. The council discussed a Power…
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
seminolesentinel.com
Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole
Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
seminolesentinel.com
Hometown Fun is on its Way
For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Ready for District Play
The Seminole Maiden volleyball team took Saturday off and will play one more non-district game before beginning District 3 4-A play Saturday against Pecos at home. The Maidens will travel to Shallowater Tuesday and take on the Lady Mustangs with that match scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tribe this season so far is 19-8. While the numbers have changed as far as district designation is concerned (3-4A…
everythinglubbock.com
Police: Woman kidnapped from Hobbs casino found in Carlsbad
The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:. HOBBS. N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday September 8th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 3901 W. Millen, the Zia Park Hotel and Casino, after calls were received of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Hobbs Police Department learned that Erica Martinez was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by Jonathan Zaragoza. The Zia Park Hotel and Casino provided valuable assistance, and the video surveillance and screenshots from the casino were shared on social media, which led to Erica’s identification.
seminolesentinel.com
Hobbs Police to Hold DWI Checkpoints
The Hobbs Police Department will conduct DWI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols throughout the months of September and October of 2022. These checkpoints and saturation patrols will be conducted at undisclosed locations in an effort to locate persons operating motor vehicles under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs. Cooperation from the public is appreciated. To report crime or…
seminolesentinel.com
Indians O and D Too Much for Mustangs
The Seminole Indian varsity football team dominated the Andrews Mustangs Friday night to win going away 36-15. It was the third win by the Tribe this season against one loss and it was the first loss for Andrews. The game was a defensive battle all night long - a battle and war of attrition that the Tribe defense won decisively in the second half. The Indian offense came out and was clicking…
