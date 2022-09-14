ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue

Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Fire Department rescues woman hanging from I-81 overpass

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass over I-81. Fire department personnel were called to the overpass just before 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and upon arrival found the woman standing outside the chain-link fence facing the highway below her with traffic moving at normal speed. They also found several bystanders attempting to talk her down and holding onto her.
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Farming around the Lake: Greenfield Farms awarded prestigious national conservation award

The Leopold Conservation Award was conferred on Skaneateles’ own Greenfield Farms last week. The national Award, given in conjunction with New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Award, “honors a farm for its extraordinary efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

