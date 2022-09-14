Read full article on original website
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Seagraves to celebrate this weekend
Much of the talk, and excitement, during the September 12 meeting of the Seagraves City Council evolved around Celebrate Seagraves, which was set to begin Friday evening, September 16, and continue until 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. According to Mayor Rick Dollahan, the annual event includes a homecoming game on Friday night and a street dance Saturday evening. The council discussed a Power…
Maidens Ready for District Play
The Seminole Maiden volleyball team took Saturday off and will play one more non-district game before beginning District 3 4-A play Saturday against Pecos at home. The Maidens will travel to Shallowater Tuesday and take on the Lady Mustangs with that match scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tribe this season so far is 19-8. While the numbers have changed as far as district designation is concerned (3-4A…
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show
The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
Shiner Market Days take place today!
Those who live in shiner no doubt know that fact already because of the highway banners that have touted as much for days now. It’s part of an additional plug the Shiner Market Days, now a registered non-profit organization, requested last Tuesday, Sept. 6, of the Shiner city council when the group’s representatives went before city aldermen to make a couple requests of that will help promote not only their monthly event but the town of Shiner itself.
Hometown Fun is on its Way
For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
Top farmers named at annual celebration
One of the many highlights of the annual Ag & Oil Day Celebration in Gaines County is the announcement of four outstanding farmers over the past year. It's a difficult decision since Gaines County is home to the best of the best, and if it were at all possible, everyone who plants, harvests, and reaps the rewards of their labor would receive an award. At Ag/Oil, however, the recipients are…
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole
Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
