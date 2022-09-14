ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seagraves to celebrate this weekend

Much of the talk, and excitement, during the September 12 meeting of the Seagraves City Council evolved around Celebrate Seagraves, which was set to begin Friday evening, September 16, and continue until 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. According to Mayor Rick Dollahan, the annual event includes a homecoming game on Friday night and a street dance Saturday evening. The council discussed a Power…
SEAGRAVES, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Ready for District Play

The Seminole Maiden volleyball team took Saturday off and will play one more non-district game before beginning District 3 4-A play Saturday against Pecos at home. The Maidens will travel to Shallowater Tuesday and take on the Lady Mustangs with that match scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tribe this season so far is 19-8. While the numbers have changed as far as district designation is concerned (3-4A…
SEMINOLE, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
SEGUIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner Market Days take place today!

Those who live in shiner no doubt know that fact already because of the highway banners that have touted as much for days now. It’s part of an additional plug the Shiner Market Days, now a registered non-profit organization, requested last Tuesday, Sept. 6, of the Shiner city council when the group’s representatives went before city aldermen to make a couple requests of that will help promote not only their monthly event but the town of Shiner itself.
SHINER, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Hometown Fun is on its Way

For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Top farmers named at annual celebration

One of the many highlights of the annual Ag & Oil Day Celebration in Gaines County is the announcement of four outstanding farmers over the past year. It's a difficult decision since Gaines County is home to the best of the best, and if it were at all possible, everyone who plants, harvests, and reaps the rewards of their labor would receive an award. At Ag/Oil, however, the recipients are…
GAINES COUNTY, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole

Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
GAINES COUNTY, TX

