Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue
Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
ithaca.com
Student Debuts Cornell Chimes On TikTok
Even before she applied to Cornell, Chenchen Lu ’23 was drawn to the Cornell Chimes by the large scale of the instrument, which commands the entire Ithaca campus as its audience. Now a chimesmaster, Lu has greatly expanded that audience by bringing her performances on the chimes to TikTok,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batch Coffee by Beer Tree opening soon
A local company known for brewing popular craft beers is now expanding its efforts into brewing coffee.
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upstate New York Festival Honors A Food You May Have Never Heard Of
In the Upstate New York village of Naples, there is a festival you may have never heard of. Naples New York is known by many as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival. Have you ever heard of Grape Pie before today?
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Chenango Forks with a resounding victory at home
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Chenango Forks beat Oneonta 25-0.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Lancaster Farming
Deer Farmer Faces Charges After Shooting Dogs Attacking His Bucks
Jason Stefanowicz had recently started his deer farm and was looking forward to selling a pen of monstrous bucks to a hunting preserve when disaster struck. Stefanowicz’s farm, Awesome Whitetails, in Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania, was having trouble with a neighbor’s German shepherds entering his property, and on Sept. 27, 2020, the situation took a turn for the worse.
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
Comments / 0