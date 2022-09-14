Joey Evison paid tribute to ‘Kent legend’ Darren Stevens after helping the county secure their first one-day trophy in 44 years with a 21-run win over Lancashire. The 46-year-old Stevens had already been playing first-class cricket for five summers by the time Evison was born in 2001, and is now on the lookout for another county after Kent declined to extend his 18-season stay at Canterbury.

SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO