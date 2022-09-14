ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses

NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
#Nopd#Police#Mayor#Nypd
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NOLA.com

Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

