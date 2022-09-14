Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
fox8live.com
Mom credits private security for saving son’s life after shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some New Orleans neighbors are increasingly looking to private security companies to act as a deterrent to crime, especially more minor crimes like burglaries or shoplifting. These security companies can act as a force multiplier for a depleted NOPD struggling with manpower. FOX 8 spoke with...
NOLA.com
To deter slumlords, New Orleans might create rental registry, inspect properties
A year after Hurricane Ida tore off roofs and plunged some New Orleans renters into deplorable living conditions, City Council member JP Morrell has introduced an ordinance to prevent other tenants from sharing their fate. The proposal, which has broad backing from tenant right groups, would require landlords to register...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses
NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
Newell: Cantrell’s “anxiety” is a rope-a-dope
The explanations from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about her choice to fly on several first-class flights that have totaled roughly $30,000 since last year have evolved.
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
NOLA.com
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
fox8live.com
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour. “I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: One-on-one with LaToya Cantrell amid recall effort
The biggest questions facing New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell — On Tuesday, we asked them. And for the first time, Cantrell talked about the effort to get her out of office in an exclusive interview with WGNO's LBJ. See the full interview here.
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
NOLA.com
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors
A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
fox8live.com
Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
NOLA pastor fights for justice with ‘Silence the Violence’ annual festival
The festival will have music, vendors, and a city-wide talent show in hopes to inspire many.
