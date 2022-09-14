Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Ten takeaway's from Folsom's 23-15 win at Pittsburg Friday night
We could have gone 20 at least on this high school football game/event, but here's the top 10 from Friday's 23-15 Folsom win at Pittsburg in the SBLive's unofficial Northern California Game of the Week. 1. The atmosphere 'destroyed.' OK, so I didn't know who "Deestroying," aka Donald De La Haye, ...
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Parker leads Herd with 4 TDs in win over Cosumnes Oaks
Game Notes: Cosumnes Oaks had a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, then quarterback Ranvir Mahli was intercepted by the Herd’s Lati Vaefaga who returned the ball 95 yards for a TD. Moments later, Wayshawn Parker scored on a 65-yard toss sweep and Elk Grove led 14-6 at halftime.
Elk Grove Citizen
Mustangs remain undefeated all-time in Metro Conference after impressive win
Monterey Trail controlled the game throughout including big runs of 75 yards by Jervin Navarro and 80 yards by Vince Arcuri. The Mustangs scored on its opening drive of the game, a 16-yard run by Daelin Ellis, and didn’t look back. Good defense by Monterey Trail limited Laguna Creek throughout the Metro Conference opener for both squads.
WATCH: Folsom coach Paul Doherty — 'That's why they come to Folsom,' — after 23-15 win over Pittsburg
Paul Dougherty said Pittsburg officials treated he, the coaching staff and the their Folsom football like kings before Friday's big Northern California tilt. The Bulldogs weren't exactly abiding guests, intercepting four passes, blocking and punt and a kick during a 23-15 victory. Afterward ...
WATCH: Folsom's Notre Dame bound Rico Flores, Ayreon Smith on 23-15 win at Pittsburg
Rico Flores admitted it wasn't easy. "It was a fight," he said. "They gave us all they got. We gave them all we had." In the end, Flores' Folsom squad had a little bit more — especially on special teams and defense — in a 23-15 win at Pittsburg in the SBLive Northern California Game of ...
Stockton's Franklin High School unveils new athletics complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at Stockton's Franklin High School have a new set of fields, courts and facilities after a multi-year construction project wrapped up on campus Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Franklin High School Athletics Complex - a project in the works...
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling
FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
KCRA.com
Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 16-18
From food and beer festivals to music and rafting, here are some events happening this weekend in the Sacramento region. The 11th annual Aloha Festival takes place in Auburn on Saturday at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. The public is invited to experience popular island dishes, authentic Hawaiian hula competitions and products from Hawaii. Learn more here.
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
Meadowview Jazz and R&B Festival returns to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a more than decade long break, the Jazz Festival at Meadowview Park is coming back. Jesse Reese, who's from Alabama, has been living in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood since the '70s. He's the president of the Meadowview Neighborhood Association which works with the city, businesses, and the community to "enhance the quality of life in Meadowwiew."
Sacramento holds more world records than one might think
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 14, 2022
Charges: VC 23153 (A), 23153 (B), 12500 (a) Suspect: PIFEG, JAI (AMA, 39, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. VC 12500 (a) Driving without a license. Day watch. Time: 0752 hours. Report: 22-005217. Charges: WARRANT. Location:...
KCRA.com
Will Sacramento comedian Mike E. Winfield win ‘America’s Got Talent?’ Watch his performances
No joke, a Sacramento comedian has a shot at winning “America’s Got Talent.”. We’ll find out Wednesday night if Mike E. Winfield will take the title on the NBC talent competition. Winfield is originally from Baltimore but got his start in stand-up while based in Sacramento. “Sacramento,...
abc10.com
Stormy conditions to come after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last weekend of summer will feel more fall-like as stormy weather is set to arrive. September kicked off with triple digit heat lasting from September 1-9. The hottest of those days were recorded at 114°F for Sacramento Executive Airport, and 116°F for Downtown Sacramento, September 6th. Just about a week later, temperatures are expected to drop as low as the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.
