The Cadillac Footliters are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their latest performance.

The 39 Steps is described as a “comedic conspiracy caper, filled with twists and turns.”

Click the video about to hear all about the upcoming show.

The 39 Steps Performances:

September 23-24, 30-October 1, 2022

Connect with the Cadillac Footliters and get your tickets now by clicking here.