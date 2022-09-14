Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the city of Hamilton Police Department is spending his weekend locked up at the Butler County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the...
WANE-TV
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
WLWT 5
Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
Police search for suspects after Miamisburg shooting
The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.
WCPO
Police: 15-year-old killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — A teenager was killed in a late night shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday, Cincinnati police said. CPD responded to the intersection of Main and Orchard streets before 10 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located Shawn Lewis, 15, who was suffering from...
WLWT 5
Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills
An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Fox 19
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Cincinnati police: 2 hospitalized after crash, shooting on northbound I-75
Police said people were shooting at each other on northbound I-75 and multiple cars were involved in the crash.
WLWT 5
Crime lab error leads to six month audit of drug analysis in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — A drug testing error at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Crime Lab has triggered an audit reviewing six months of drug cases. The lab is housed in a new state-of-the-art building in Blue Ash that just opened last year. It is responsible for testing suspected drugs in criminal cases.
