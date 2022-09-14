ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the city of Hamilton Police Department is spending his weekend locked up at the Butler County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the...
HAMILTON, OH
WANE-TV

Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WCPO

Police: 15-year-old killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — A teenager was killed in a late night shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday, Cincinnati police said. CPD responded to the intersection of Main and Orchard streets before 10 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located Shawn Lewis, 15, who was suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool

An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...

