New Brunswick, NJ

Jordan Thompson is beginning to make an impact for Rutgers football

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Through two games this season, Rutgers defensive end Jordan Thompson has certainly shown gains. The former standout at Parsippany Hills has worked his way into the rotation at defensive line following a redshirt season in 2021.

Coming out of high school, Thompson played both tight end and defensive end for Parsippany Hills (Parsippany, N.J.) where he was a top 10 recruit in the state for the class of 2021 . He was a first-team All-Group III selection as a senior but despite the accolades, Rutgers was his only Power Five offer.

Thompson played in two games a season ago but since spring practice has shown considerable growth and confidence in his ability off the edge. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, the former Morris County standout certainly looks the part of a defensive end in the Big Ten.

Sports, and in particular college athletics, runs in the Thompson family. His mother ran track in the 1990s at Rutgers and his father was a defensive back in college at New Hampshire. He remembers being a child and his father would teach him about playing defensive back, Thompson laughingly saying that despite this insight into the position he has no interest in switching to the secondary.

And his mother, a former student-athlete at Rutgers, got involved in training her son.

“She did help me out a little bit when I was younger,” Thompson said on Wednesday following practice.

“She had me run a lot outside of the school and all around. I was going to run track, but COVID hit so I just didn’t do it. But at one point I was.”

Those bloodlines, coupled with gains in the weight room (he has added 15 pounds of muscle since his days at Parsippany Hills ) as well as a growing comfort in the defense, have led Thompson to have a significant role in the Rutgers defense to start this season. In the season-opening win at Boston College, he had a tackle and a pass defended. Last week, Thompson had three tackles in a blowout of Wagner.

He has earned the trust of Marquise Watson, the new defensive line coach at Rutgers who joined the program this offseason. This belief has translated into his ability to step on the field and begin to make his presence felt in the Rutgers two-deep.

“It does make me feel a little more confident,” Thompson said.

“The biggest thing for me is Coach Watson – he brought my confidence a lot higher than was before and then every time I make a play, it just gets me higher and higher up…but my main thing is just the coaching staff, my friends, my teammates around me for just keeping my confidence up.”

Rutgers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will play at Temple (1-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA). It is the final out-of-conference game for Rutgers ahead of the start of the Big Ten season.

With a win, Rutgers will have started the schedule with three straight wins for consecutive seasons.

For Rutgers news and information, follow Kristian Dyer on Twitter @KristianRDyer

NJ.com

Injuries muddle Rutgers' already murky QB situation ahead of Big Ten opener vs. Iowa

PHILADELPHIA — A Rutgers quarterback corps already struggling with injury suffered another potentially major blow on Saturday. On the final play of his second drive in the first quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 16-14 win over Temple, redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt limped off the field, entered the injury tent and never returned to the game despite walking around the sideline with his helmet on.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Randolph survives against East Orange

It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
anonymouseagle.com

2022-23 Big East Men's Basketball Summer Check-In: Seton Hall Pirates

2021-22 Big East Finish: Tied with Marquette for fifth, but lost a tiebreaker because the Golden Eagles swept the season series. Postseason? After barely squeaking past 0-19 Georgetown in the opening round of the Big East tournament, Seton Hall gave up a 12-2 run in the first 10 minutes to Connecticut and never had a chance the rest of the way in the quarterfinals. After that, they gave up a 12-1 run and a 17-3 run to TCU on the way to a 69-42 loss as the #8 seed in the NCAA tournament. Not the kind of ending to a campaign you want when you won your final five regular season games to lock in that tourney bid, that’s for sure.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Former NFL player gives back to Orange with new 51-unit multifamily building

ORANGE, NJ — A new 74,000-square-foot residential building, dubbed The Legacy, has begun construction at 751 Vose Ave. in Orange. Avison Young, a real estate services firm with offices in Morristown, will provide construction management services and act as the general contractor over the course of the projected 12-month construction period. The ground-up, five-story building, developed by former professional football player Kimble Wright, will add 51 new residential units to the community and will replace a vacant lot.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: Update on "Incident on Campus" (OCC)

The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition

Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

