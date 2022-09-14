Over the last couple of months the Village of Oregon has collected input regarding potential use of the 249 N. Main Street property. The village has contracted services with Vandewalle to compile the information from the public listening session, the survey sent to the adjacent neighbors and random addresses in the village, and emails received. Vandewalle will be accepting email submissions until Sept. 30 so they can enter the data into a report for the village board to review.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO