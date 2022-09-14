ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary school district budget runs at an initial deficit

The Oregon School District Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the district’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. The budget, which runs at a deficit, will be presented to the public and attendees of the Annual Meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
Letter: Asking for input on Main Street property

Over the last couple of months the Village of Oregon has collected input regarding potential use of the 249 N. Main Street property. The village has contracted services with Vandewalle to compile the information from the public listening session, the survey sent to the adjacent neighbors and random addresses in the village, and emails received. Vandewalle will be accepting email submissions until Sept. 30 so they can enter the data into a report for the village board to review.
Tensions rise over the future of TORC

Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
