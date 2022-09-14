Read full article on original website
Related
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: How a 40-yard free kick lifted No. 4 Oregon over No. 7 Monona Grove
Sometimes there’s no need to overcomplicate things. That’s exactly what senior Mason Diercks did when he lined up a 40-yard free kick. “I just wanted to hit it as hard as I could,” Diercks said. Diercks’ 40-yard snipe lifted the No. 4-ranked Oregon boys soccer team to...
oregonobserver.com
Preliminary school district budget runs at an initial deficit
The Oregon School District Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the district’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. The budget, which runs at a deficit, will be presented to the public and attendees of the Annual Meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
oregonobserver.com
Letter: Asking for input on Main Street property
Over the last couple of months the Village of Oregon has collected input regarding potential use of the 249 N. Main Street property. The village has contracted services with Vandewalle to compile the information from the public listening session, the survey sent to the adjacent neighbors and random addresses in the village, and emails received. Vandewalle will be accepting email submissions until Sept. 30 so they can enter the data into a report for the village board to review.
oregonobserver.com
Tensions rise over the future of TORC
Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
Comments / 0