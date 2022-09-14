Girls cross country: Libby Beirne leads Oregon to 12th at Luther College All-American Invite

Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Oregon brings out brooms against Baraboo, Portage
The Oregon volleyball team picked up its second straight Badger West Conference sweep with a 3-0 win against Baraboo on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oregon High School. Oregon swept Portage 3-0 in a conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Portage High School. Oregon 3, Baraboo 0. Oregon (11-5, 3-1...
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat
Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace, III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace, III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Monona Grove High School cancels classes after sudden death of teacher, tennis coach
Classes at Monona Grove High School are canceled Friday after the sudden death of a teacher.
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
Viking Mississippi cruise ship makes a stop in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse has a new way to cruise in style. The Viking Mississippi has arrived. News 8 Now’s chief photographer had the opportunity to tour the cruise ship today. The state-of-the-art vessel was built this year and has the capacity to host almost 400...
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
Major fan of “MASH” from La Crosse ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site
This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut…a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident who’s a big fan of the show will be attending. Megan Larson has a ticket to the MASH VIP breakfast at Malibu Creek State Park, where outdoor scenes for the show were filmed.
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The victim was identified as Matthew Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver...
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Take the umbrella with you if you have plans. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: We had a mixture of sun & clouds today. Highs by the noon hour were already near 80° in La Crosse. Rain & Thunderstorm chances will increase across the area. Not everyone will see it as it will be scattered in nature, but take the raingear with you just in case you get under a brief downpour or two.
Important Info You Need to Know if You’re Going to Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Show
It's not every day a farm here in southeast Minnesota hosts a massive concert from one of today's hottest country stars, so here is some important traffic information concerning Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2022 show in Eyota. Luke Bryan has been touring the country, highlighting rural agriculture and raising funds...
Preliminary school district budget runs at an initial deficit
The Oregon School District Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the district’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. The budget, which runs at a deficit, will be presented to the public and attendees of the Annual Meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
One Injured in Winona County Car-Semi Crash
Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a semi-truck and sedan near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 66-year-old Ellen Pilger was driving her Lincoln sedan west on I-90 in Dresbach when her vehicle and a westbound Kenworth semi-truck collided shortly before 6 p.m. Pilger suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Body found in Shell Rock River identified
(ABC 6 News) – The body found in the Shell Rock River on Friday has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson. The incident is still under investigation by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. No word on the cause of death, or if...
