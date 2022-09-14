Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody after midtown shooting
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
Two arrested after domestic dispute involving gunshots
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute between them ended with gunshots, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said on Friday night they responded to a report of shots fired near 21st and Sheridan. When officers arrived in the area,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
Tulsa Police Asking Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Tulsa Police said a man who was arrested for exposing himself to at least five women, confessed to doing the same thing to several more people over the last year. Detectives are asking other victims to come forward. Rolando Segovia was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with five counts...
Man Accused Of Vandalizing Ike's Chili Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say vandalized Oklahoma's oldest restaurant. Officers say surveillance video shows Chester Rolland punching out the front window of Ike's Chili. The vandalism happened on August 26th at the restaurant on East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Multiple Women At Tulsa Parks
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to five different women in Midtown. They said the victims were women jogging or walking their dog. Police said Ronaldo Segovia was getting bolder in his crimes and they were getting closer together. They said he did one in Tusa in...
Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart said the...
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
KTUL
Tulsa man, 80, dies after wreck with semi in Ellis County, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 80-year-old Tulsa man died Friday after getting into a wreck with a semi truck, OHP said. Around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South County Road 191 and East County Road 59, William H. Braudrick of Tulsa was pinned in his vehicle by the semi.
Teenagers vandalize Broken Arrow business, police have ID’d the suspects
A Broken Arrow business was vandalized by teenagers last weekend. This happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Waters Edge Winery, at their New Orleans (101st) & Elm location. Waters Edge Winery posted surveillance video of the teens hopping over the railing of their patio seating area. The...
Search continues for murder suspect weeks after he shot a soon-to-be father to death
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime. Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the...
Tribute grows for three Sand Springs students who died in Thursday’s car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The site of a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of three Charles Page High School students Thursday afternoon has been transformed into a memorial. Sand Springs Police released the names of all five students involved in the crash on Friday morning. The students...
KTUL
Marking six years since deadly shooting of Terence Crutcher
TULSA, Okla. — The Crutcher family marked the six-year anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death with a moment of silence. Terence Crutcher was 40 when a now-former Tulsa Police officer shot him. Police said he was unarmed, and video showed his hands were up. A toxicology report shows PCP was...
Phone scam claiming to be Tulsa County deputies targeting medical professionals
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warning people about a phone scam that's currently targeting medical professionals
KTUL
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
