FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect in custody after midtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two arrested after domestic dispute involving gunshots

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute between them ended with gunshots, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said on Friday night they responded to a report of shots fired near 21st and Sheridan. When officers arrived in the area,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart said the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Teenagers vandalize Broken Arrow business, police have ID’d the suspects

A Broken Arrow business was vandalized by teenagers last weekend. This happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Waters Edge Winery, at their New Orleans (101st) & Elm location. Waters Edge Winery posted surveillance video of the teens hopping over the railing of their patio seating area. The...
KTUL

Marking six years since deadly shooting of Terence Crutcher

TULSA, Okla. — The Crutcher family marked the six-year anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death with a moment of silence. Terence Crutcher was 40 when a now-former Tulsa Police officer shot him. Police said he was unarmed, and video showed his hands were up. A toxicology report shows PCP was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK

