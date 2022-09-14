ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky offers honest critique of his performance

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
It wasn’t the debut he had hoped for but new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky can say the team won his first start. Is going 21-for-38 for 194 passing yards in five quarters bad enough to say the team won in spite of his performance? Maybe not but even Trubisky was honest when talking about how he played.

“Execution, I think timing from my perspective can be better, either getting it there a little sooner or waiting for the plays to develop a little more,” Trubisky said. A lot of guys being at the right spot at the right time.”

Timing was definitely the biggest problem on Sunday. Trubisky missed windows and this forced some serious overthrows. Trubisky also cut off too much of the field on himself and by rushing the play missed excellent opportunities to open receivers.

This week the Steelers face a pass defense in the New England Patriots that got torched by the Miami Dolphins last week. This is a perfect opportunity at home to quiet the critics and make people forget about last week before all the fans start screaming for rookie Kenny Pickett.

3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
First-half thoughts from Jets vs. Browns: Wilson involved, Jets tied at half with Browns

At the half, here are a few rapid-fire thoughts from the first two quarters of play as the Jets are tied with the Cleveland Browns, 14-14. Great to see Garrett Wilson out on field on the very first play. Needed to get him more involved and they sure did. He is way too talented to not play. The Jets got him involved early and often and he had the Jets’ first touchdown in the second quarter. He already has seven targets.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

