Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky offers honest critique of his performance

It wasn’t the debut he had hoped for but new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky can say the team won his first start. Is going 21-for-38 for 194 passing yards in five quarters bad enough to say the team won in spite of his performance? Maybe not but even Trubisky was honest when talking about how he played.

“Execution, I think timing from my perspective can be better, either getting it there a little sooner or waiting for the plays to develop a little more,” Trubisky said. A lot of guys being at the right spot at the right time.”

Timing was definitely the biggest problem on Sunday. Trubisky missed windows and this forced some serious overthrows. Trubisky also cut off too much of the field on himself and by rushing the play missed excellent opportunities to open receivers.

This week the Steelers face a pass defense in the New England Patriots that got torched by the Miami Dolphins last week. This is a perfect opportunity at home to quiet the critics and make people forget about last week before all the fans start screaming for rookie Kenny Pickett.