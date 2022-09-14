Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
KTUL
Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man arrested for armed robbery dies while in police custody, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified an armed robbery suspect who died in police custody. Police confirmed 40-year-old Ramond Thompson died Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tulsa Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near E Pine and N Irvington Ave. Police said officers at the scene learned that two men robbed the business with a gun and fired at least one round inside the store. The men left in a silver sedan, according police.
Police Search Underway After Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store
An investigation is underway after a robbery at a convenience store near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened at the '2 Go Food Mart' at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they believe two people were involved....
Caught On Camera: Owasso Police Search For 2 Men Accused Of Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Tools From Construction Site
Owasso police are asking for help in the search for two men who they say stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from a construction site. According to police, the two men were caught on camera after breaking into the closed construction site. Anyone who may recognize the two individuals...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog in Owasso, police say
OWASSO, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting of a neighbor’s family pet, according to the Owasso Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call on North 119th East Ave around 10:45 a.m. The 911 caller said that their...
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
news9.com
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash In Sand Springs
A traffic stop in Cleveland, Oklahoma, led to a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph before police were able to capture the driver and passenger after it crashed into a ditch in Sand Springs, authorities say. Clint Stout, Cleveland Police Chief, said the driver was a man and the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
KTUL
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
