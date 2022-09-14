ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
KTUL

Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for armed robbery dies while in police custody, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified an armed robbery suspect who died in police custody. Police confirmed 40-year-old Ramond Thompson died Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tulsa Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near E Pine and N Irvington Ave. Police said officers at the scene learned that two men robbed the business with a gun and fired at least one round inside the store. The men left in a silver sedan, according police.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
news9.com

Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search

Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
KTUL

Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
