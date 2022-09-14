ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

K9 deputy assists in discovery of multiple narcotics following traffic stop

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CBEO_0hvN0jag00

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Two individuals have been arrested after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of controlled substances and new legend drugs.

Jennifer Walters and Randy Williams had their vehicle inspected after being pulled over on Highway 17 on September 12th.

During the inspection, K9 deputy Liberty alerted the responding deputy of narcotics in the vehicle. As a result, deputies were able to located methamphetamine packaged to sell, oxycodone, alprazolam, morphine, and cyclobenzaprine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNrNZ_0hvN0jag00

Waters and Williams were arrested and both have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.

Comments / 3

Related
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers

In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Desoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Desoto County on Saturday. September 17 according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP stated that three pedestrians were hurt in the crash. One Juvenile is deceased, one adult has critical injuries, and one child pedestrian has minor injuries.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Williams
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Needs Information

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Devonte Wilson on an active Warrant for two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, one (1) count of Possession of Cannabis (more than 20 grams) and one (1) count of Possession of Paraphernalia charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust

The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Narcotics#Cyclobenzaprine
Mysuncoast.com

Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox13news.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Highlands County kids

SEBRING, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were last seen in Sebring. Authorities are searching for Jesse "JJ" Begin, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. They are also looking for Lynette "Nette" Begin, who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown and brown eyes.
SEBRING, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy