K9 deputy assists in discovery of multiple narcotics following traffic stop

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Two individuals have been arrested after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of controlled substances and new legend drugs.

Jennifer Walters and Randy Williams had their vehicle inspected after being pulled over on Highway 17 on September 12th.

During the inspection, K9 deputy Liberty alerted the responding deputy of narcotics in the vehicle. As a result, deputies were able to located methamphetamine packaged to sell, oxycodone, alprazolam, morphine, and cyclobenzaprine.

Waters and Williams were arrested and both have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.