Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, was the night for all things High School Football. Friday Night Lights happening all around the capitol region and the games did not disappoint. Niskayuna played host to the La Salle Institute. The game was played at Schenectady High School. Early in the game quarterback Ethan Gilson found freshmen Cameron Grasso who snagged a great catch for a first down. But right after that drive, the Cadets took control of this game. Third and goal in the first quarter, Matt Bott would fight his way around the edge and push himself into the end zone for the score. That would make it 13-0 La Salle. Bott wasn't done there as right before the half he fought hard for yet another rushing touchdown. Cadets go on to win 25-7.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO