Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Disability advocate continues to push for repaired sidewalks in Saratoga County
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Some sidewalks in one Saratoga County city are still in disrepair and CBS6 is continuing to investigate how they’re going to be fixed. In August, Reporter Emma Quinn filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) Act request to learn if the city of Mechanicville had an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan to address the broken, uneven sidewalks around the city.
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
WRGB
Pearlpalooza makes an enthusiastic return to Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday was the return of Albany's Pearlpalooza music festival on North Pearl Street!. Vendors were saying the festival represents what the Albany community is about!. "A lot of different cultures that come together here, and it brings all the people out, for music fun, drinking....
WRGB
Renewed push to lower speed limit in Albany amid deadly hit-and-run
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A tragic story in Albany has residents demanding change. It comes after 31-year old Tanisha Brathwaite was struck and killed in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run Wednesday night on Clinton Avenue. The driver is still at large. Police have not revealed whether they have a vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
New York businesses losing thousands, looking for solutions after constant oil theft
For the last two years, dozens of restaurants have lost thousands of dollars as thieves continue to prey upon their old cooking oil. Several of the same places have been hit multiple times, the suspects taking hundreds of gallons of oil in less than 10 minutes. “We can get hit...
WRGB
Gun scare on school bus in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk district
Ravena, NY (WRGB) — Yet another case of a gun scare at a Capital Region school this week. A Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk school bus driver took action on Thursday after a student reportedly threatened to shoot other students. According to the school superintendent and Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an 8-year old...
WRGB
Rower pronounced dead, found unresponsive and without life jacket in Mohawk River
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man was pronounced dead, after he was recovered unresponsive in a capsized sculling boat Saturday morning. At approximately 8:45 am the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat, also known as a sculling boat.
WRGB
Stories shared, steps taken in Colonie, to raise awareness of eating disorders
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Thousands of dollars raised today by hundreds of people in the Capital Region working to help those living with eating disorders, sharing some impactful stories and messages along the way. “Sadly, my sister passed away from an eating disorder in 2018.”. All of this happening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
East Greenbush parolee charged with attempted murder in Bethlehem assault
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — An East Greenbush man is behind bars in Albany County, accused of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Selkirk Friday night. At approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday, the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a domestic incident at 1049 River Rd, Selkirk. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims who had been assaulted. One victim was treated at the scene and the second victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries from multiple stab wounds.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — A Florida man has died, following a crash between his motorcycle and a car, in Clifton Park Friday evening. At approximately 8:50 p.m. Friday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a crash on Ashdown Road, involving a motorcycle and car.
WRGB
Sheriff's office investigates death of woman found unresponsive in Ballston Lake
BALLSTON LAKE, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death, after receiving a report that a man had found his wife unresponsive in the water. At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office received a call from a resident of Zani Lane in the Town of Ballston. They say the man reported that he had discovered his wife, 74-year-old Susan Duglin, in the waters of Ballston Lake, unresponsive. Mrs. Duglin was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Legal expert says groups are right to cancel historical reenactments over NY gun laws
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A historical reenactment has been canceled over New York State's new gun laws. Governor Hochul's Office is responding saying these events can go on as planned, but a legal expert says not so fast. A notice from a Montgomery County group called Fort Klock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Albany man pleads guilty in beating death of 64-year-old
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty, accused with murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Court.
WRGB
Friday Night Lights Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, was the night for all things High School Football. Friday Night Lights happening all around the capitol region and the games did not disappoint. Niskayuna played host to the La Salle Institute. The game was played at Schenectady High School. Early in the game quarterback Ethan Gilson found freshmen Cameron Grasso who snagged a great catch for a first down. But right after that drive, the Cadets took control of this game. Third and goal in the first quarter, Matt Bott would fight his way around the edge and push himself into the end zone for the score. That would make it 13-0 La Salle. Bott wasn't done there as right before the half he fought hard for yet another rushing touchdown. Cadets go on to win 25-7.
WRGB
Book lovers turn out for 5th annual Albany Book Festival
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — One of the highlights of the UAlbany-New York State Writers Institute fall season taking place on this Saturday, as booklovers got their fill at the 5th annual Albany Book Festival. This on campus at UAlbany, the free event filled with local authors selling and signing...
WRGB
Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment
The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
WRGB
Glens Falls man pleads guilty in March bank robbery
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday that Joseph L. Skellie has pleaded guilty to Robbery in the third degree, a felony, for the March robbery of a bank branch in Glens Falls. Skellie, of Glens Falls, pleaded guilty Friday, September 16, 2022...
WRGB
Man to spend years in prison following robbery spree conviction
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of robbing 4 businesses will spend the next 8 to 16 years in prison. Justin P, Rock was sentenced on Friday, after pleading guilty back in July to 4 counts of robbery. According to the Saratoga County District Attorney's office, two...
WRGB
Albany Police investigating after man fatally stabbed
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man inside the residence who sustained at least one stab wound to the...
Comments / 0