The College of Social Work at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville gives students the opportunity to earn their MSSW degree either through taking classes in a traditional classroom environment or as an e-learning (online) student from the comfort of their own home. If you want to take your classes in a traditional classroom, the College offers the MSSW degree on the main UT campus in Knoxville as well as at our Nashville campus. If the flexibility of online classes is what you need, you can literally take classes from anywhere in the world where you have Internet access- no trips to campus are required.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO