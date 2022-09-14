ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

This US Senator Just Proposed An Abortion Ban & He’s Single With No Kids

By Fernanda Leon
 3 days ago
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide yet another anti-abortion bill this Tuesday, September 13.

The denominated Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would prohibit pregnant people to go through an abortion after 15 weeks of gestation.

According to the official bill, pain receptors in an embryo begin forming at seven weeks, and by 15 weeks, the fetus can fully experience pain.

However, while scientific data does not exclude the possible presence of fetal pain in that time period, it is generally accepted that a fetus can only possibly start experiencing any form of pain by the time its cortex and intact thalamocortical tracts are developed, which is usually by week 24 of gestation.

"Working closely with the preeminent pro-life groups in the country, we are today introducing legislation to ban abortion at a time when unborn children can feel pain," said Graham in a press release. "Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations."

This new proposal led to divided opinions between republicans and democrats, and even among the Republican Party itself.

\u201cTonight, I'll be sworn into Congress. But Lindsey Graham & GOP extremists JUST introduced a national abortion ban. \n\nSo, right here, right now, no excuses: We're going to fight like hell for every single seat. Now and in November, choice is on the ballot.\u201d

— Pat Ryan \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Pat Ryan \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1663098559

"Tonight, I’ll be sworn into Congress. But Lindsey Graham & GOP extremists JUST introduced a national abortion ban," Democrat candidate Pat Ryan tweeted.

\u201cLindsey Graham's nationwide 15-week abortion ban is a dangerous escalation of the GOP\u2019s plan to destroy women\u2019s health care.\n\nWe won't let it pass, but we see what's coming if the theocrats take over Congress.\n\nPro-freedom Americans: stay vigilant.\u201d

— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@Rep. Jamie Raskin) 1663089393

Representative Jamie Raskin also wrote that "Lindsey Graham’s nationwide 15-week abortion ban is a dangerous escalation of the GOP’s plan to destroy women’s health care."

On the other hand, Republican businessman Alex Bruesewitz didn’t seem to be agreeing with Graham’s recent proposal.

\u201cIf we don\u2019t retake the Senate in November, it will be because of RINOs like Mitch McConnell & Lindsey Graham.\u201d

— Alex Bruesewitz \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Alex Bruesewitz \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1663112724

"If we don’t retake the Senate in November, it will be because of RINOs like Mitch McConnell & Lindsey Graham," he tweeted.

A recent article published by NBC News states that Republican leaders and strategists are not supporting Graham’s bill — which was introduced weeks before the midterm elections.

The fact that the Republican senator has never been married and has never had kids became a Twitter topic for users that were giving their opinions on this bill.

"Just a reminder that the person crafting national legislation stripping you of your reproductive rights, Lindsey Graham, has no children, no significant other, no family, but is perfectly content to tell you how and when you should have yours,” actor Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.

\u201c.@LindseyGrahamSC: \u201cI picked 15 weeks as it relates to abortion because\u2026\u201d\n\nLet me stop you there, Lindsey. You are a 67 year old MAN who has never fathered any children. You do not get to \u201cpick\u201d when all women in America should lose bodily autonomy.\u201d

— Andrew Wortman \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Andrew Wortman \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1663097392

“Let me stop you there, Lindsey. You are a 67-year-old MAN who has never fathered any children. You do not get to ‘pick’ when women in America should lose bodily autonomy,” activist Andrew Wortman shared.

In a nutshell, Graham’s legislation would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of gestation except in situations involving rape, incest, or risks to the pregnant person. This bill would also leave in place state laws that, according to an official press release, are "more protective of unborn life."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 3

Dunning-Kruger45
2d ago

The face of misogyny is his face. Gay with 0 children and a typical republican man...telling women what to do with their bodies.

Reply
3
