ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jordan officials rescue infant from collapsed building

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff6re_0hvMzoVg00

AMMAN, Jordan — (AP) — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued an infant and were working to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building, as officials said they had arrested three people in connection to the disaster.

State media said at least six people were killed and eight others remained missing Wednesday, a day after the four-story building collapsed in the Jordanian capital, Amman. Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said at least eight people were injured.

It remained unclear what caused Tuesday's collapse. The country’s prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The Amman public prosecutor, Hassan Al-Abdallat, told the official Petra News Agency that three people had been charged with multiple counts of causing death and harm. He said his office would form a technical committee to determine the cause of the collapse and identify those responsible.

State media identified the suspects as one of the building's owners, its maintenance contractor and its maintenance technician.

Rescue crews, meanwhile, continued to dig through the ruins in hopes of finding survivors. The Petra agency said an infant had been rescued and evacuated.

Brig. Gen. Hatem Jaber, director of the civil defense department, said rescuers were working on the assumption that everyone trapped inside is still alive. “We work with cautious optimism,” he said.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.It wasn't clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan's capital. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week. Officials said that after recovering the remains of a missing woman from the rubble on Saturday, there were no more reports of missing people. Rescuers will remain at the site until the debris is cleared.The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amman#Middle East#Accident#Jordanian#Petra News Agency
The Independent

Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region

At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
rigzone.com

Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island

On September 11, the Greek Coast Guard fired warning shots at a Comoros Flagged Ro-Ro vessel 11nm southwest of the Turkish Island of Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) stated. “The Greek coastguard confirmed that it fired ‘warning shots’ as the captain...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy