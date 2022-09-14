ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’

Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
Watch: Brie Larson reveals what she had to learn from ‘The Marvels’ co-star Iman Vellani

When The Marvels gets here next summer, we’re fully expecting novice superhero Kamala Khan to learn a lot from her biggest idol, Carol Danvers, when the two heroines finally come face to face. Maybe that will be the case, but off-screen, it sounds like Iman Vellani actually had a thing or two to teach Brie Larson on set of the Captain Marvel sequel.
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans

Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
When is Anne Heche’s memoir launching?

Anne Heche‘s tragic passing shocked the world earlier this summer, with the famed, multi-talented actress succumbing to the injuries she received in a car crash on August 11, nearly a week after the accident. The Emmy Award-winning actress boasted an impressively wide filmography, including Donnie Brasco, Another World, and...
How Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively pops up in her music

Among Taylor Swift’s closest friends are the superstar actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Married since 2012, they first connected to the singer through comments that Blake, who is a longtime fan, made online around the time the “Bad Blood” music video came out. And the rest is history.
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?

Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect

Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’

Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character

While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
Here’s how Henry Cavill would look as X-Men’s Beast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can now boast the full swathe of the comic material in its projects, and one of the most requested to return is the X-Men. After a several year hiatus, fans are begging for a bit of mutant action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most desired returns is the character Beast, and fan-art has seen none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill take on the hairy blue role. Cavill has been alienated from his role in the DC Extended Universe, with diehards hoping Marvel extends an olive branch to The Witcher star.
Film fans lament the once-great directors who fell off a cinematic cliff

It’s true when they say that nothing lasts forever, but that statement becomes even more depressing when you realize that most things don’t even last for a fraction of forever. That being said, there’s rarely anything wrong with quitting while you’re ahead, lest that which doesn’t last forever...
A star-studded waste of space finally hits the target on Disney Plus

If the level of talent involved in a project was a guarantee of quality, then This Means War should have been an eminently entertaining action comedy at the very, very, very least. After all, the star-studded cast was headlined by the A-list trio of Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, and Chris...
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release date and cast

Mufasa: The Lion King was one of the most talked about announcements at this year’s D23 Expo, and it’s easy to see why: The Lion King is one of Disney’s most beloved movies, with the 1994 animation spawning a live-action reboot, several sequels, TV show spin-offs, and even a Broadway musical.
