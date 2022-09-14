Read full article on original website
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Has $19 Leggings & More New Drops!
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
Looking for the Perfect Baked Treat? The Color of Your Baking Pan Matters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever wondered why your baked goods come out looking different even when you use the same brand of bakeware, TikTok star Benjamin the Baker‘s recent TikTok post may give you the answer you’re looking for. Taking to his account, which boasts more than 700,000 followers, to reveal a few tips for choosing baking pans, followers and commenters were surprised by the little known facts that seemed to have been … well, not-so-known.
I Just Moved Into an Apartment with White Floors and This Slim Vacuum Has Been a Total Lifesaver
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I just moved to New York City, and in doing so, I abandoned my little Los Angeles beach bungalow. With its very 80s kitchen, hardwood floors, and somewhat malfunctioning garbage disposal, I’d grown quite comfortable there — but I was excited for a change. And since my move, I’ve made a few discoveries about myself. For example, I now have an obsession with the best drill-free shelves and storage solutions (since my landlord made it clear my walls are not to be touched). Or, how I can’t believe I ever lived without an organizer for my pots and pans. But the biggest lesson learned? I don’t do well with white floors.
3 Simple Style Lessons to Steal from This Colorful Rental Kitchen in Queens
After living in cramped conditions during the height of the pandemic, Billie Michael and her boyfriend moved out and found a one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens. We took the tour of the couple’s New York City home and picked up three simple design lessons from their 660-square-foot digs. Come with us, and we’ll show you what we mean.
I’m a Data Specialist and Shop Mostly at Giant Food and Acme — I Spent $60 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries
Number of people in household: 2 (I live with my boyfriend, but we each buy our own groceries and pay for them separately) I primarily shopped at a Giant Food in the suburbs this week. I usually go to an Acme in the city, but I was out running errands with my boyfriend so we decided to just grocery shop where we were at the time. (Although I did buy one dessert at that Acme later in the week.) I’m a rewards member at both grocery stores and pay close attention to in-app coupons and points. I also love Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, but neither is close enough to me right now. Next month I’m moving to an apartment very close to both, so that will certainly change!
Christina Hall Shares Her Top Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds
Christina Hall is known for her clean aesthetic that incorporates equal parts glam and California boho style. Here are her top budget-friendly home decor finds.
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
A Complete Guide to All Those Confusing Laundry Symbols
You probably have a general idea of how to wash your clothes based on the material they’re made of — but there’s a lot more to taking care of your clothing than just the washing machine. Some clothes shouldn’t be dried at certain temperatures, and others can’t withstand bleach or ironing. To make garment care easier for consumers, manufacturers usually include garment care instructions on items, usually in the form of confusing symbols on the clothing tag.
This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
A Clever Trick for Faking Built-in Kitchen Storage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re working with a small or dated space, finding good-looking kitchen storage solutions might seem tricky, but trust me, you can do it. If you need more room for cookbooks or a few key serving or prep pieces, a narrow, shallow bookshelf may be the perfect solution. For others who want easier access to cooking items and dinnerware without spending any money, removing upper cabinet doors can be a great option. If you find yourself somewhere in the middle of those two solutions — looking for a stylish, functional, and budget-friendly option — then you might want to check out this unique idea for storing more in a cook space.
I Swapped My Picky Pup’s Bowl for This Unique Amazon Find — Now He Finishes Every Bite!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I adopted my dog, Leo, earlier this year, and it’s safe to say that getting to know each other has been a work in progress. Mostly from my end. Leo had already reached adulthood before I brought him home, so there was quite a bit of learning to do on my part to understand his habits and comforts. One challenge I hadn’t been expecting to face was getting Leo to eat on a somewhat-regular basis. It was affected by where his bowl was in the apartment, the type of food, and even how much food I was giving him. Things that had been easy with my previous pups were like solving math problems with Leo, and it only took a few months with his first food bowl to know that I’d eventually have to change it in some way. I just wasn’t sure how. Our biggest struggle aside from him being totally fickle about an eating schedule was making sure he was eating enough. In an effort to make establishing feeding habits a smoother process for both of us, I decided to get a little unconventional by changing his traditional elevated food bowl to a Fluff Trough.
The Super Popular Stanley Quencher Is Back in Stock with a Smart, Revamped Design
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fact: The Stanley Adventure Quencher has taken the internet by storm. The constantly sold-out travel tumbler has amassed waitlists of over 150,000 people leading up to their highly anticipated restocks. Recently, Stanley has launched stylish colors and exciting new sizes to suit those looking for on-the-go hydration or who want to get their daily water intake while working from home. In even more exciting news, we are happy to announce that the beloved Stanley Adventure Quencher is back in stock today Sep. 13, and there’s been a major redesign!
Podiatrists Helped Us Find Actually Supportive Ballet Flats
Professional-looking and office-friendly shoes from brands like Vionic and Dansko.
Before and After: A Once-Bleak Balcony Gets a Dreamy Redo
If you’re looking to make a balcony’s concrete floor a little less cold and a little more home-y, here are six great solutions for covering the concrete: turf, wooden tiles, a colorful outdoor rug, foam tiles, or carpet squares. (All of these are renter-friendly, too!) New Zealand renter...
White Castle Just Launched a Line of Frozen Burger Bites, So You’ll Never Have to Wait in Line Again
Self-proclaimed as America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has been taking innovation to the next level since 1921. After launching their retail division in 1987 (which they also claim to be the first at), White Castle has not only dominated the fast-food realm, but also taken strides to be a staple in your local grocery store’s freezer section. So what could they possibly do next? Well, Castle Bites have just entered the chat.
Crisp, Golden Quelite Fishless Tacos Are Even Better than Fish Tacos
In San Diego, my hometown, taco Tuesday is synonymous with 99-cent fish tacos, Ensenada-style. The cool diced salsa and julienned cabbage give a refreshing contrast to the fried strips of tilapia, and a swipe of glossy chipotle mayo ties it all together with a creamy hint of smoke. Fish tacos are so common in the city that they’ve become an emblem of San Diego culture, and one of the best tacos you can find in the city, hands-down.
