LONDON — King Charles III has issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen,” Charles said in a message issued Sunday by Buckingham Palace. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he added. On Monday, Charles and other royals will join some 2,000 people including hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral service.

U.K. ・ 30 MINUTES AGO