Voice of America
Namibia Discovers Oil While Pursuing Green Energy
Windhoek, Namibia — The first "green hydrogen" power plant being built in Africa is expected to begin producing electricity in Namibia in 2024, an official from France-based HDF Energy told Reuters news agency this week. That presents something of a dilemma for Namibia, which is championing the clean energy...
Voice of America
Former Kenyan President to Lead Peace Process in DRC, Ethiopia
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as a peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. As president, Kenyatta was previously involved in peace efforts in both countries, which are dealing with resurgent rebels and ongoing war. While...
Voice of America
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
Voice of America
Senegal's President Appoints Former Economy Minister as PM
Dakar, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority. Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also served as...
Voice of America
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
Voice of America
Taliban Rebuke US for Afghan Assets' Transfer to Swiss-Based Trust Fund
KABUL — Afghanistan’s Taliban Friday denounced the U.S. decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves to a Swiss-based trust fund, declaring it an “illegal venture” and vowing to impose financial penalties on entities that facilitate it. Washington said Wednesday it would move the...
Voice of America
UN Provides $100 Million to Aid People in 'Forgotten Emergencies'
Geneva — The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, is releasing $100 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to assist millions of people in what it calls “forgotten emergencies.”. OCHA reports money for 11 humanitarian operations in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the...
Voice of America
Somalia President Sees Progress in Fight Against Al-Shabab, Seeks More US Support
Washington — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said that his country is seeing gains in the fight against the Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab, following recent clashes in central Somalia between the Somali National Army supported by pro-government local clan militias and al-Shabab. “We see a strong...
Voice of America
Experts Warn US Is Falling Behind China in Key Technologies
At a gathering of current and former U.S. officials and private-sector executives Friday in Washington, concern was rampant that the United States has fallen behind China in the development of several key technologies, and that it faces an uncertain future in which other countries could challenge its historic dominance in the development of cutting-edge communications and computing technology.
Voice of America
Ghana Marburg Outbreak Declared Over
Accra, Ghana — The World Health Organization has declared an end to Ghana's outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus after more than six weeks without any new cases. Three cases of the virus were recorded in the West African country in late June, killing two people. Marburg is a...
Voice of America
Ukraine, Food Security in Spotlight During UN Leaders Week
UNITED NATIONS — The annual gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place this year in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is skipping the Queen’s funeral to remain...
Voice of America
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Voice of America
Pelosi in Armenia Days After Clashes, Says US Committed to Peace
Yerevan, Armenia — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardized Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of...
Voice of America
Airstrikes, Floods Prompt Boko Haram to Flee Nigeria Forest
KANO, NIGERIA — Hundreds of Boko Haram jihadists have fled a forest enclave in northeast Nigeria, escaping airstrikes by the military and floods from torrential rains to seek shelter on Niger's side of Lake Chad, sources told AFP. Northeast Nigeria is facing a 13-year armed insurgency by jihadist groups...
Voice of America
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Voice of America
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Voice of America
Germany Seizes Russian Energy Firm's Subsidiaries
BERLIN — Berlin on Friday took control of the German operations of Russian oil firm Rosneft to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which account for about 12% of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.
Voice of America
Australia Probes Industrial Threat to Ancient Indigenous Rock Art
Sydney — Australia is investigating claims by First Nations groups that mining and manufacturing industries are threatening significant cultural sites. Indigenous settlement of Australia dates back an estimated 65,000 years. This vast history is documented in ancient songs, stories, dance and art, but development threatens part of the culture.
Voice of America
Queen’s Death Prompts Commonwealth Nations to Question Monarchy Ties
London — The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II last week has sparked renewed debate in many Commonwealth countries, most of them former British colonies, about their future ties to the monarchy. Britain wasn’t alone in proclaiming a new king upon the death of Elizabeth. Australia, New Zealand,...
Voice of America
Without Mentioning China, California Close to Blocking Foreign Buyers From Its Farmland
WASHINGTON — California’s legislature has passed a bill banning foreign entities from buying its agricultural land, a move that is part of reignited discussions about whether the United States should block parties from unfriendly countries from buying farmland. The California bill makes no mention of China, and Governor...
