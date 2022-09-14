ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

This is Why Your Costco Membership Fee May Be Going Up in Price (Will It Be Worth the Increase?)

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ9JL_0hvMz1XS00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

CFO Richard Galanti suggested a change in prices may be coming this year during the warehouse retailer’s quarterly earnings call in March. He pointed out that Costco has raised its membership rates about every five and a half years, and that benchmark is fast approaching after last raising rates in June 2017.

So what does that mean for you? Is a Costco membership still worth it? Here’s what you need to know about your membership and the possible price increase.

An increase seems imminent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb9VH_0hvMz1XS00

When asked about when an increase may happen, Galati said, “So I think the question will continue to be asked until we do or don't do something. But at the end of the day, we certainly feel very good about our member loyalty, our success in getting members to move to executive members, which are the most loyal.”

Customer loyalty is strong for Costco. In fact, 92% of Costco shoppers renew their membership with even more auto-renewing or upgrading. While it seems that an increase could happen anytime between June and the end of the year, there still isn’t a direct answer how much it will go up.

Costco shopper? Take this short survey to help us find the best and worst Costco in America.

Current membership details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nROGJ_0hvMz1XS00

Costco has personal and business memberships, depending on which may better suit your budget needs. Memberships currently have two tiers in each of those groups. For $60, a person or business can have a Gold Star membership, which can be used at any of Costco’s warehouses or online. The membership also comes with two cards per household — sharing membership fees are a great way manage your money.

For $120, the Executive membership includes a 2% annual reward for purchases up to $1,000 per year along with some additional discounts and services. Like the Gold Star membership, Costco membership benefits also include two cards per household.

The last time the warehouse retailer raised membership rates, it was a $5 increase for its Gold Star members and $10 for its Executive members.

If you are a current member and are concerned about a rate increase before your renewal, chances are that the hike is likely to take effect when you renew.

There seems to be more for your money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE4Cc_0hvMz1XS00

The retailer is also updating its online app to include more features for its members, potentially helping ease any gripes about a raised fee.

The store’s warehouse and Instacart inventory will also be available to preview, allowing members to check on what’s available at stores before making the trek out if they’re looking for a specific item.

All of this is in addition to their everyday low prices, which has been a highlight for shoppers — from its deals for families to all the great buys for retirees, and not to mention all the treats in Costco’s food court.

Why Costco is raising rates now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe2Vs_0hvMz1XS00

Galanti cited several factors for raising rates now, including the fact that the retailer hasn’t raised rates in almost five years and it’s time.

Another big issue is the supply chain. This is a problem that is affecting many retailers who are having trouble stocking items on their shelves due to lingering effects on production and delivery resources because of COVID-19.

Galati noted the cost of labor as well as “container shortages … shortages of various components and raw materials and ingredients and supplies.” He did feel that Costco has done a good job despite these issues with a nod to the company’s “sales strength.”

Delays with shipping containers are also causing back ups, which is why Costco has now chartered seven container vessels to help move their products from the point of origin to their stores with hopefully fewer delays. “Despite all the supply chain issues, we're staying in stock and continue to work to mitigate cost and price increases as best we can,” he said.

Inflation is also playing a major factor in the cost of a Costco membership, particularly because of the high cost of gas and storage containers.

Other retailers are raising prices too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gby5Q_0hvMz1XS00

If or when Costco raises rates, they will be part of a growing list of retailers who have increased their membership costs in recent months.

Amazon increased their rate for Prime members by $20 so it’s $139 per year. Monthly memberships went up $2 to $14.99 per month. The retail giant said there were several factors for the decision, citing inflation, wage increases, and transportation costs as being major issues that they’ve had to adjust their costs to cover. The price change went into effect earlier this year, and it’s the first time they’ve raised prices since 2018.

And like Costco, members seem loyal. Free shipping on many items is a great draw, as well as Prime Video and other coveted Amazon Prime perks.

Netflix also announced a recent price increase for its services, increasing their standard plan to $15.49 a month, up from $13.99. The streaming service noted added value as well, saying the price hike comes with more original programming and the addition of games.

Earn cash back every time you shop at Costco using one of these credit cards.

Bottom line

It’s likely that a Costco membership increase is coming by the end of 2022, but there continues to be added value thanks to the company’s attention to detail and making upgrades to help customers shop smarter. These increases seem inevitable as the cost of so many things are rising. Provided the warehouse continues to offer their products at good price points, they may not see a decrease in customers.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

15 Costco Items That We Hope Never Disappear

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
RETAIL
FinanceBuzz

10 Valuable Costco Services Even Its Members Don't Know About

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Points#Food Court#Customer Loyalty#Credit Card#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Increase#Cfo
FinanceBuzz

19 Grocery Store Items to Avoid at All Costs

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Depending...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FinanceBuzz

The 8 Costco Problems No One is Talking About

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
RETAIL
Thomas Smith

You Could Get up to $1000 from a CA Refund in October

Many people outside the state love to hate on California. But our state has been doing great financially and is now running a budget surplus. In response to this--and to fight ongoing inflation--the state is sending a rebate check to many middle-class Californians starting in October.
FinanceBuzz

11 Bargains on Booze You Can Get at Costco for Under $50

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Costco
FinanceBuzz

We Hope These Iconic Costco Items Never Increase in Price

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Seldom...
RETAIL
FinanceBuzz

8 Bizarre Products You Can Buy at Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Ah,...
SHOPPING
FinanceBuzz

You Should Avoid These Drugstore Items at All Costs

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Your...
SHOPPING
FinanceBuzz

The 17 Worst Cities in America if You Want to Avoid Inflation

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Americans...
DRINKS
FinanceBuzz

How Costco Makes Money: The Secret to the Retailer's Success

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco,...
RETAIL
FinanceBuzz

14 Foolish Ways People Waste Money on Amazon

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Shopping...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

11 Delicious Foods That are Better (and Cheaper) at Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Members...
LIFESTYLE
FinanceBuzz

How to Get Paid to Watch Ads [11 Apps You Have to Try]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Everyone...
CELL PHONES
FinanceBuzz

The 9 Worst Investing Mistakes You Should Avoid at All Costs

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Smart...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

What is Non-Owner Car Insurance? (And How Much It Costs)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

416
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy